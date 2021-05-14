A Cook County jury returned a verdict of more than $43 million Thursday for a woman injured in a car-truck collision, in what is believed to be the first in-person trial since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions at the Richard J. Daley Center.Cynthia Kroft was seriously injured at a Chesterton, Indiana, intersection in May 2016 when a Viper Transportation truck driven by Pedrag Radisljovic collided with Kroft’s car from behind, according to plaintiff’s attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group.&ldquo …