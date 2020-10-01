Where employee of subcontractor was severely injured on jobsite, and construction manager and property owner were additional insureds on subcontractor’s policy, insurer had duty to defend them.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois. TDH Mechanical, where Eduardo Guzman was employed, provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning services. TDH bought an insurance policy from Columbia Insurance Group to cover the period from April 2016 to April 2017 …