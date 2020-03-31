Today’s case involves an unusual issue under the Federal Arbitration Act regarding if and when arbitration can be waived.

The issue presented to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was this: Did a party asserting a right to arbitration in its motion to dismiss, but withdrawing it when the opposing party threatened sanctions for a “frivolous claim” voluntarily waive its right to arbitration, despite asking the court to compel such?

In Brickstructures Inc. v. Coaster Dynamix Inc., 2020 WL 1164270 (7th Cir. 2020), Brickstructures, a product design firm creating Lego sets, and Coaster Dynamix, a creator and seller of roller coasters, entered a joint venture to create and sell Lego roller coaster kits. The contract contained an arbitration clause stating any matter in dispute would be submitted to arbitration.

The parties bickered and the contract fizzled. Brickstructures sued Coaster. Coaster filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, claiming, among other grounds, that arbitration was the plaintiff’s exclusive remedy.

Brickstructures threatened sanctions if Coaster did not withdraw its motion to dismiss, claiming it was “clearly frivolous” because Coaster waived its right to arbitration in its first motion to dismiss. Coaster withdrew its demand for arbitration.

The district court denied Coaster’s motion to dismiss. A month later, Coaster again requested the court to compel arbitration, claiming the district court had never ruled on it so it was not waived. Brickstructures opposed, claiming Coaster’s right to arbitration was waived.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall denied Coaster’s request for arbitration, finding it was waived and stating:

“Coaster Dynamix waived its right to arbitrate by expressly withdrawing the arbitration demand in its second motion to dismiss. ‘Coaster chose a course inconsistent with submitting the case to an arbitral forum.’ Nor did the court allow Coaster Dynamix to rescind its waiver.”

Ruling on Coaster’s interlocutory appeal in an opinion by Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr., the 7th Circuit affirmed, finding that Coaster waived its right to arbitration and failed to prove an “abnormal circumstance” warranting rescission of its waiver.

Beginning the court’s discussion of waiver, Scudder stated:

“Federal law favors arbitration. Like other contractual rights, though, the right to arbitrate is waivable. A waiver can be express or implied through action. Either way, the question is whether ‘based on all the circumstances, the party against whom the waiver is to be enforced has acted inconsistently with the right to arbitrate.’”

Next, the court addressed the test for waiver as follows:

“The analysis can be short when the basis of the waiver is an express abandonment of the right. In most situations, ‘I waive arbitration’ answers the question. The district court found that Coaster Dynamix’s withdrawal of the arbitration argument amounted to an explicit waiver of any right to arbitrate.”

Scudder reasoned Coaster can’t have it both ways:

“The company expressly invoked the venture agreement’s arbitration provision and urged dismissal of Brickstructures’s suit because arbitration was the ‘exclusive venue.’ But then Coaster Dynamix withdrew the argument — a litigation choice inconsistent with the right to arbitrate. The withdrawal signaled to Brickstructures and the district court that Coaster Dynamix was content to leave the litigation where it was in federal court. Having put the arbitration card on the table and then taken it back, Coaster Dynamix was not permitted to play that card again later.”

Noting that a request for arbitration must be made early in the proceeding so time and resources are not wasted, the court opined:

“Parties seeking to enforce their arbitration rights ought to get to it as soon as possible. Traveling too far down the juridical road before reversing course to restart in an arbitral forum wastes time and resources. See Cabinetree of Wisconsin Inc. v. Kraftmaid Cabinetry Inc., 50 F.3d 388, 391 (7th Cir. 1995) (‘Selection of a forum in which to resolve a legal dispute should be made at the earliest possible opportunity in order to economize on the resources, both public and private, consumed in dispute resolution.’).

Finding Coaster knew its right and acted to waive it, Scudder observed:

“But Coaster Dynamix did not just file a motion to dismiss. By identifying the arbitration argument in its motion to dismiss, the company showed that it knew of its right to arbitrate, and by then expressly withdrawing the argument, it surrendered the right.”

Concluding Coaster intentionally and voluntarily waived its contractual right to arbitration, the court observed:

“There can be no doubt that Coaster Dynamix’s choice to withdraw its arbitration argument was intentional and voluntary. Indeed, Coaster Dynamix itself calls the withdrawal a ‘strategic decision.’ It had options after receiving Brickstructures’s letter. It could have conducted its own research and concluded that the arbitration argument was neither frivolous nor sanctionable and moved forward with the second motion to dismiss. Or it could have taken the course it ultimately took — withdraw the arbitration demand and see if the other dismissal arguments win the day. Coaster Dynamix voluntarily chose the option inconsistent with the right to arbitrate.”

Scudder concluded the opinion by opining that Coaster’s claimed rescission of its waiver was unmeritorious:

“Nor was Coaster Dynamix entitled to rescind its waiver. A district court has the discretion to allow a party to rescind a waiver of the right to arbitrate. See Iowa Grain, 171 F.3d at 509-10. But rescission is reserved for ‘abnormal’ circumstances, Cabinetree, 50 F.3d at 391, which this case does not present The district court committed no error in so holding.”