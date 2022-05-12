If I was told ahead of time that at half time of a Bulls game, I could win $25,000 if I successfully sank a free throw, do you know what I would do? I would practice free throws every night with great diligence. Yet, oftentimes, in personal injury litigation when stakes are much higher, attorneys will often take an opposing expert’s discovery deposition with very little preparation or “practice.” In both the free throw award and deposing the expert, only preparation and practice will amount to an equitable award. In fact, …