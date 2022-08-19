Long before Donald Trump charged vote fraud in the last presidential election or claimed that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, there has been a history of dirty political tricks in this country on both sides of the spectrum.According to historian and author Joseph Cummings — who published “Anything for a Vote: Dirty Tricks, Cheap Shots and October Surprises in U.S. Presidential Campaigns” — “smear campaigns are as American as apple pie.”In his book, he gives a number of examples that include:•In 1836, a …