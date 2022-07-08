When I started writing this column more than 30 years ago, I had spent a number of years creating political and social satire shows for the Chicago Bar Association. However, I had little experience critiquing live theatrical productions for a daily newspaper.Consequently, I decided to follow the example of other local newspaper colleagues at the time, who rated various productions using the four-star system (four stars meaning the show was sublime and one being poor). But since this is a legal publication, I decided to …