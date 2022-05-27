The expression “you’ve come a long way, baby,” was a popular Virginia Slims advertising campaign in the early 1970s, designed to entice women to smoke the brand’s cigarettes. But that phrase can accurately describe the remarkable progress Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre has made from its humble beginnings at an 88-seat theater at the North Shore Unitarian Church in Deerfield to its present location at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago.Today, Steppenwolf’s multi-million dollar, three-theater campus consists of a state-of-the-art …