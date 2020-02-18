An appeals panel ruled traffic safety concerns shouldn’t halt a north-suburban development deal involving the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago.The 2nd District Appellate Court found a trial judge was justified in ruling against the village of Libertyville in its lawsuit against the developer.The Lake County village rejected plans for a housing subdivision on land owned by the archdiocese fearing a projected influx of motorists.The village specifically argued left turns from the development onto Butterfield Road, …