According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of the adults in the United States have contracted COVID, and nearly one in five of those have experienced symptoms of long COVID. As a recent ruling from a federal court in Washington points out, lawyers get long COVID, too.The case of Abrams v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America, 2022 WL 17960616 (W.D. Wash. Dec. 27, 2022), involved William Abrams, who, prior to becoming disabled, was a highly successful trial and appellate lawyer in Seattle …