Deciding disability benefit cases can be challenging for federal courts, but in Dwyer v. Unum Life Ins. Co. of Am., 2021 WL 2853250 (E.D. Pa. July 8), a federal judge in Pennsylvania was able to cut through the confusion and issue a decisive ruling in favor of the plaintiff.The plaintiff, Colleen Dwyer, was a double amputee — both of her legs were amputated below her knees in 1998 due to toxic shock syndrome. She also suffered from Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that causes dizziness and balance …