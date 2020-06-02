A tile and stone subcontractor was awarded just over $3.6 million in attorney fees in its dispute with a general contractor over a Gold Coast condo project gone awry.

After the owners of the Palmolive Building fired Pepper Construction Co. from its unfinished project, Bourbon Tile & Marble sought reimbursement from Pepper Construction Co. for two years of work it contributed. That was in 2007.

Last month, Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock ruled Pepper should pay Bourbon a little more than $3.6 million in attorney fees. In addition to damages and court fees, the total draw from the case is about $4.3 million.

Sherlock also called the result “highly illogical,” writing in a footnote that both sides spent more fighting the case than they would get in return.

“Pepper billed its client over $5 million defending this case. Clearly, this case was not a simple dispute between a general contractor and its sub-contractor,” he wrote in the nine-page order on May 12.

“In its best case, Bourbon was seeking about $3 million (plus attorney fees). It makes no rational sense to spend $5 million to defend against paying $3 million (it equally makes little sense to incur $4 million in fees to recover only $3 million in unpaid invoices.) But for the fee shifting provision, the parties would likely have been able to resolve this case without litigating it to a highly illogical conclusion,” Sherlock wrote.

The lawyers now representing Bourbon in the dispute, Ethan E. Trull and Keith E. Edeus of Nixon Peabody LLP, said in an interview that the dispute likely isn’t over and that they expect Pepper to file an appeal. They called their client, Larry Bourbon, the owner of Buffalo Grove-based Bourbon Tile, extremely principled.

“I’ve never seen a client that so believes in this case, that they were willing to face financial ruin in order to get to the right outcome,” Trull said. “This case has gone on for way too long.”

Randolph E. Ruff of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart P.C. represented Pepper. He could not be reached for comment.

Starting in 2004, Pepper headed a project with several subcontractors to build out condominiums in the Palmolive Building at 919 N. Michigan Ave., once famously home to Playboy Magazine but now converted to residences. Delays and change orders precipitated a dispute between Pepper and Palmolive Tower Condominiums LLC, and in 2007 the owner ordered Bourbon and other subcontractors off the job.

Claims between Pepper and Palmolive Tower Condominiums went to arbitration, and eventually the parties reached a global settlement agreement in which the building owner paid Pepper $21 million. Pepper agreed to a partial release in it paid Bourbon $850,000.

Bourbon filed counterclaims alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment, stating the disorganized construction process forced the tile company to perform work beyond the scope of the subcontract. It sought more than $3 million for unpaid work.

Pepper responded with affirmative defenses and a counterclaim, maintaining Bourbon installed defective shower floors, among other things. It sought more than $55,000 in back charges and $450,000 from Bourbon for allegedly defective work.

Former Cook County Judge Lisa R. Curcio ruled Bourbon was estopped from pursuing those damages and that Pepper could collect a little more than $36,000 in back charges. But the 1st District Appellate Court in June 2016 reversed Curcio’s summary judgment for Pepper on estoppel grounds. Sherlock ultimately ruled for Bourbon on its breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims, awarding about $300,000 for each.

When it came to attorney fees, both sides claimed they prevailed. Pepper argued it defeated Bourbon’s counterclaim for $3 million.

But Sherlock ruled earlier this year that Pepper did not have a significant victory in the case because that decision was reversed on appeal and because Bourbon ultimately won on its enrichment and breach claims. Bourbon sought more than $4.1 million in fees, and Sherlock ruled last month it should get about $3.65 million on that issue.

Edeus said one of the key issues in the case involved the joint interest and liquidating agreement that Bourbon entered into with Pepper and other subcontractors, a statement that Palmolive Tower Condominiums was “overwhelmingly” responsible for damages and that its “sole and exclusive” compensation would come as part of the arbitration proceedings.

Bourbon pointed to defects in the agreement, such as a lack of specificity about how much each party would be owed individually, and that Pepper did not allow the other signatories to truly participate in their own claims.

“That was a real challenge we had, and I think that was one of our critical victories in this case,” Edeus said. “We were able to convince Judge Curcio that Bourbon should not be bound by that, because the bounds of that agreement were not met.”

He added: “We got them the day in court that they didn’t have in arbitration. It was exciting to be able to do that for a small company.”

“We’re proud of the outcome,” Trull added.

The case is Pepper Construction Co. v. Palmolive Tower Condominiums, et al., 07 CH 14994.