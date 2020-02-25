Ever since Chicago famously reversed its river in 1900, there’s been a fight over how much water should be diverted from Lake Michigan into the waterways that eventually reach the Mississippi River.The flow is regulated under federal and Illinois law, as well as a compact involving the other Great Lakes states and the Canadian province of Ontario.The lake discharge was supposed to be decreased after the completion of the vast Tunnel and Reservoir Plan, often called the “Deep Tunnel Project.”The 109 miles …