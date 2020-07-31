Update: The original version misstated the parties’ counsel and release date of the decision.An insurer has no duty to defend a nightclub for a fatal attack in its parking lot that resulted in a $3 million judgment.The 1st District Appellate Court ruled this week that the October 2011 assault on two patrons outside Carolyn’s Lounge in was not covered by the bar’s policy with Markel International Insurance Co.Justice Mary L. Mikva authored a 20-page decision in the case, finding exclusions for assault and …