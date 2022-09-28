The Illinois Supreme Court has issued two decisions, Quiroz v. Chicago Transit Authority, 2022 IL 127603, and Midwest Sanitary Service, Inc. v. Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C., 2022 IL 127327, that will have a substantial impact on civil litigation in Illinois.Discussed in this space on Dec. 29, 2021, and May 18, 2022, the Quiroz decision reaffirms that the open and obvious doctrine is the law of Illinois and that a moving train is such a condition for which a possessor land owes no duty to a trespasser. In …