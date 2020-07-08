A group of more than 800 law graduates, attorneys and law school faculty signed a petition urging the Illinois Supreme Court to adopt diploma privilege and waive the in-person bar exam rescheduled from July to September.The petitioners want the court to allow bar applicants to be admitted in Illinois based on earning their J.D. and on other criteria — but not sitting for the bar exam.The 108-page petition, filed Monday, includes nearly 50 pages of impact statements from 150 individuals.It follows an announcement from the …