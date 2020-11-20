CHICAGO — Activists who protested in Chicago over George Floyd’s death and the killing by police of other Blacks across the U.S. filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing city police officers of brutally attacking and falsely arresting them during the demonstrations.In a 205-page lawsuit filed in federal court, more than four dozen people say officers responded to lawful demonstrations “with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and …