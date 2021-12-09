Attorney Ronald S. Safer has handled wrongful conviction cases before and has a long history of trying civil matters. But a recent case was his first to combine the two. He and his team secured a record $25.2 million for a Chicago man who spent more than 22 years in jail on a wrongful conviction.The recent jury award for Eddie Bolden, 51, seals a “complete vindication” after years of legal battles, said Safer, of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP.Bolden sued four former Chicago police detectives, including Angelo …