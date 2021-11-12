Today “the big lie” often refers to the former president’s refusal to accept the results of the last presidential election. Remember he also charged that the failure of his reality TV show to win an Emmy was only because balloting was supposedly rigged.Of course, “the big lie” did not originate with our former president. Adolf Hitler in “Mein Kempf” stated that Germany’s defeat in World War I was due to a conspiracy of the Jews and the Communists.This concept was further developed by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels …