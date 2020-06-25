SPRINGFIELD — Nathaniel Onsrud was released from prison this week after the Rock Island State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to vacate his 2008 murder conviction, in light of new documents that surfaced with help from the Illinois Innocence Project.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal also announced her office will be auditing all cases handled by Margaret A. Osborn, the former assistant state’s attorney who obtained Onsrud’s guilty plea.

The order to vacate Onsrud’s conviction and release him from Menard Correctional Center was entered Tuesday by 14th Judicial Chief Judge Frank R. Fuhr.

Onsrud was 20 years old when he was charged in connection with the May 2007 death of his 4-month-old son, who was born 10 weeks premature and had health issues.

Villarreal said her office has not dismissed the case against Onsrud because it is still reviewing the newly uncovered materials in his case file.

She said her office became aware of the missing documents in Onsrud’s case a few weeks ago when his legal team requested additional records.

“In our review and research, it was and still is our belief that several material documents belonging to this investigation were not disclosed by the assigned prosecutor to the defense in 2007-2008,” Villarreal wrote in a statement issued Tuesday.

Osborn did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael D. Oppenheimer, of Erickson & Oppenheimer Ltd., who represents Onsrud along with the Illinois Innocence Project, said police coerced Onsrud into confessing, and he later pleaded guilty to murder at the advice of his defense attorney.

He tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but now-retired judge Charles H. Stengel denied his motions. Onsrud, now 33, has maintained his innocence for the past 13 years while serving his 60-year prison sentence.

Oppenheimer said the prosecutors withheld at least 1,200 pages of documents from Onsrud’s defense attorney.

Onsrud’s defense attorney was not told that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s initial autopsy, which was done at the request of the Rock Island County coroner, ruled the infant’s death as an accident, but the report was changed to indicate homicide, Oppenheimer said.

“There’s no question that the documents were withheld and that his lawyer never saw them,” he said.

Onsrud’s legal team at the Illinois Innocence Project, affiliated with the University of Illinois Springfield, is led by IIP’s Chicago Legal Director Lauren F. Kaeseberg.

This case in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court is People v. Nathaniel Onsrud, 07 CF 720.