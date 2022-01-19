SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced a new House budget negotiation team Tuesday, led by House Majority Leader and chief budgeteer Greg Harris, D-Chicago.Former Speaker Michael Madigan appointed Harris to be the chief budgeteer during the Rauner administration. Harris, the second-ranking Democrat in the House, announced in November that he would not seek re-election after the completion of his current term this year. Harris said he will share his knowledge and experience of …