The unanimous part of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s opinion on a legal malpractice claim against Andrew W. Snyder was the conclusion that he wasn’t liable for failing to accurately predict the answer to an unsettled question of law. What split the high court was whether his clients could sue him for allegedly failing to advise them about the risks presented by his approach to the unresolved issue.Liquor store owners in Whiteclay, Nebraska, hired Snyder to handle license renewals. Some residents submitted objections to the …