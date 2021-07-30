Section 143.24b of the Illinois Insurance Code encourages pre-suit settlements by obligating auto insurers to disclose the liability limits of policies that cover alleged tortfeasors. The statute says insurance companies “shall disclose the dollar amount of liability coverage under the insured’s personal private passenger automobile liability insurance policy” within 30 days of when they receive a certified letter with specified information. But there’s a big problem that needs to be fixed. In a case where an alleged …