A 2017 Ford Explorer that Jodi Couch co-owned with her husband, Jeffrey Couch, was subject to forfeiture when he was charged with drunk driving for the third time. As part of their response to Jodi’s request for “an innocent owner hearing prior to trial” under Article 36 of the Illinois Criminal Code of 2012, as amended in 2018, prosecutors argued the state was entitled to Jeffrey’s interest in the vehicle — based on Sec. 36–2.5(m) — even if Jodi proved she was blameless.A Will County judge ruled for Jodi and ordered the …