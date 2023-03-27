WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn’t intend to visit.The high court said Monday it would decide a case involving Deborah Laufer. Laufer, who lives in Florida, has filed over 600 federal lawsuits against hotel owners and operators, according to a Supreme Court filing.Laufer has a vision impairment, uses a cane or wheelchair to get around and has limited use of her hands, according to court documents. Her lawsuits …