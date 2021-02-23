A woman alleging her ex-husband underreported his income in their divorce settlement is entitled to an evidentiary hearing to determine if attorney-client privilege applies or not, a state appeals panel ruled last week.The 3rd District Appellate Court remanded Molly Stinauer’s petition to vacate her divorce judgment back to Fulton County. “Once it is established that information sought is protected by the attorney-client privilege, the party seeking the information has the burden of showing that the information is not …