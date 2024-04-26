The Illinois Supreme Court will hear five civil cases in its May term, including weighing in on whether a class action suit that does not allege actual harm has standing in court.The high court will also hear a challenge on damages in a medical malpractice verdict after remarriage and a question of immunity in COVID nursing home wrongful death suits, among others.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. on May 14-15 and May 21-22 in Springfield.In Calley Fausett, Indv., etc. v. Walgreen Co., No. 129783, the high court …