The city of Chicago is violating disability law by failing to equip intersections with accessible pedestrian signals that make it safer for blind and low-vision people to cross the street, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois held the city’s failure to add accessible signals when installing traditional traffic signals or upgrading existing ones runs afoul of both Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the …