An advocacy group does not have a claim against a ridesharing service it accuses of discriminating against people who use motorized wheelchairs, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago filed against Uber Technologies Inc. under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Access Living provides people with disabilities with such services as training on independent living skills. It also advocates for equal access for those with disabilities to programs, activities and resources.

Access Living alleges in its suit that Uber fails to provide people who use motorized wheelchairs with the same access to transportation services that others enjoy.

Uber does not ensure enough wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available and instead outsources most requests for such vehicles to local taxi companies, Access Living alleges.

The lack of a sufficient number of the vehicles, it alleges, leads to longer wait times and higher prices for customers who use motorized wheelchairs compared to other customers.

The limited number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles also forces it to pay increased transportation costs when staff members and volunteers who use motorized wheelchairs travel for work, Access Living maintains.

The organization filed its suit under Title III of the ADA, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on a person’s disability.

Travel services are included in Title III’s definition of public accommodations. Access Living maintains Uber is a travel service.

Title III allows “any person who is being subjected to discrimination on the basis of disability” to bring a private action to enforce the title’s provisions.

In its opinion, a panel of the 7th Circuit wrote no federal appeals court has ruled whether Title III’s provisions concerning public accommodations apply to companies that use ridesharing technology.

It does not need to answer that question, the panel wrote, because Access Living failed to state a cause of action under the ADA.

The phrase “subjected to discrimination” in Title III “requires the would-be plaintiff to directly experience the challenged discrimination,” the panel wrote, citing the Oxford English Dictionary Online.

“The ‘subjected to’ formulation narrows the pool of possible plaintiffs in a way that eliminates someone alleging only indirect injury experienced derivatively or vicariously through another,” Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr. wrote for the panel.

The panel noted Access Living does not contend it has a corporate Uber account and is unable to order rides because its employees, volunteers or guests are disabled.

“To the contrary, the discrimination Access Living alleges falls entirely on the indirect side of the line, as it seeks to recover for discrimination experienced in the first instance by its staff or volunteers,” Scudder wrote.

“The alleged harm to the organization comes only indirectly in the form of increased reimbursement costs.”

The panel affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah to dismiss Access Living as a plaintiff and to deny its motion to amend its complaint.

In October 2016, Access Living and three individuals who use motorized wheelchairs and work for Uber as employees or volunteers filed the suit against the company.

In December 2018, Shah declined to dismiss the claims brought by plaintiffs Michelle Garcia and Justin Cooper.

Shah held Garcia and Cooper sufficiently alleged that Uber was a place of public accommodation. He also held the two had sufficiently alleged Uber had failed to make reasonable modifications to its practices that would give people who use motorized wheelchairs equal access to the company’s services.

Garcia and Cooper later settled their claims against Uber.

In the December 2018 ruling, Shah dismissed without prejudice the claims brought by Access Living and plaintiff Rahnee Patrick.

Shah held Living Access had not sufficiently alleged it was a target of discrimination.

He held that Patrick, who is Access Living’s director of Independent Living Services, lacked standing to pursue her claims.

Shah noted that Patrick stated she often is able to transfer from her wheelchair to a standard vehicle. Patrick also did not allege she had firsthand knowledge of Uber’s purported ADA violations, Shah wrote.

Patrick sought to file an amended complaint, alleging she had seen colleagues at Access Living wait for long periods of time after ordering a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

Patrick also alleged the purported lack of regular service from Uber hampered her ability to travel with her husband, who also uses a motorized wheelchair and always needs an accessible vehicle for transportation.

Shah denied Patrick’s motion to amend her complaint, holding her allegation that she was injured by Uber was too speculative.

In affirming Shah’s decision, the 7th Circuit panel wrote Patrick does not have an Uber account, has not downloaded the Uber ridesharing app and has not ever ordered an accessible vehicle.

“Having never taken these steps, Patrick is unable to point to any past injury or even articulate what future discrimination would look like as applied to her individual needs,” Scudder wrote.

Joining the opinion were Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Ilana Diamond Rovner.

The case is Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago, et al. v. Uber Technologies Inc., et al., No. 19-116.

Steven P. Blonder of Much Shelist P.C. argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Access Living and Patrick.

Bryan Killian of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP in Washington, D.C., argued the case on behalf of Uber.

Neither Access Living nor Killian could be reached for comment.