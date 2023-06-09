A state appellate court issued its first ruling on prejudgment interest Friday, firmly rejecting defense arguments about the law’s constitutionality.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court also determined the defendants in the medical negligence case were given a fair trial.Justice Raymond W. Mitchell delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Mitchell knocked down the defense argument that the prejudgment interest amendment — which provides that if a defendant fails to make a settlement offer within …