Northwestern Pritzker School of Law has launched an LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic to advance litigation and advocacy in support of LGBTQI+ rights, the university announced.It is part of the law school’s Bluhm Legal Clinic and will be headed by Kara Ingelhart, a senior attorney in the Midwest Regional Office of Lambda Legal, an advocate for the civil rights of LGBT people and those living with HIV.Ingelhart served as co-counsel in Karnowski v. Trump, which challenged the constitutionality of the Trump administration’s …