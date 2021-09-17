Aronberg Goldgehn announced the addition of Jordan Lewandowski and Lauren M. Ingram to the Business Law and Transactions practice group. The firm also added Alexandra Benigni to the Business Litigation practice group.Lewandowski and Ingram join the Chicago office as associates. Benigni joins the Business Litigation practice group as an associate.• Howard & Howard partner Timothy D. Gronewold has been elected to a two-year term as Chair of the Board of the American Red Cross, serving the Central Illinois Region …