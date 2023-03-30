HeplerBroom added Andrea Quade as an associate in the firm’s Springfield office. She focuses her practice on environmental law.Prior to joining the firm, Quade was a staff attorney for the Illinois Legislative Reference Bureau.• Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella P.C. hired Brian J. Hingston as an associate. Hingston is a member of the firm’s litigation and religious organizations practice groups.He has experience representing religious organizations both in Illinois and throughout the United States …