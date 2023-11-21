Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP added Justyna Regan as a partner to its business and commercial transactions practice in Chicago. Regan joins from Miller Canfield.Licensed in Illinois and Poland, Regan advises companies and investors on all aspects of starting businesses in the United States, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate matters. She also counsels companies on data privacy issues, with a focus on compliance with General Data Protection Regulation, as well as federal and state …