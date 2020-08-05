An Evanston brewery is not liable for a man’s injuries after he slipped and fell on his way out of the restroom, an appeals court ruled this week.The 1st District Appellate Court held that summary judgment for Temperance Beer Co. was proper because there was no evidence the business had constructive notice of the alleged hazard — a slick floor — in late September 2015.Justice David Ellis authored the 28-page decision issued Monday, writing Jorge Tafoya-Cruz’s negligence and consortium claims were properly rejected because …