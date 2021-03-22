On Feb. 22, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a landmark criminal justice reform package — the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity – Today (SAFE-T) Act — that aims to transform Illinois’ criminal legal system.One of the most significant components of this legislation, which was spearheaded by the Illinois Black Caucus, is the Pretrial Fairness Act. The Pretrial Fairness Act will put an end to a broken pretrial system that has driven wrongful convictions, mass incarceration, and racial and economic …