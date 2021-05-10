Last week, the last oral argument was heard by the Supreme Court for the most recent term, a relatively slow one for the court. They heard 65 oral arguments, and have issued decisions in nearly half (32) of them. The final case was Terry v. United States, which involved questions of sentencing for crack cocaine and whether defendants who were sentenced for low-level crack cocaine offenses before Congress passed the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 are eligible for lower sentences under the First Step Act of 2018 on a …