The U.S. Supreme Court released orders on Monday, Oct. 18, including two per curiam (unsigned) unanimous decisions granting qualified immunity to police officers. The term qualified immunity might be recast as unqualified immunity. Rivas-Villegas and Tahlequah In these two cases, Rivas-Villegas v. Cortesluna, and Tahlequah v. Bond, police were sued under the Civil Rights Act, Sec. 1983, for alleged abuse of their authority. In the former, officers twice shot a man with a “bean bag round” at close range because he had a …