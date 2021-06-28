The Supreme Court at the beginning of last week had a large number of decisions still to be issued. In a sprint to the finish, the court issued 10 opinions last week, ending the week with only five cases remaining, likely to finish its work this morning or one other day this week.It is a Supreme Court Blitz, as Sweet might sing about ballrooms, “Oh yeah! It was like lightning.”One thing we miss in the current opinion issuance is reading of opinions from the bench, and some dissents, which happens in live times …