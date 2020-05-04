Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the NRA challenge to New York’s gun law was moot, and also issued guidance for how the oral arguments in May will be conducted.

Supreme Court guidance

Last week, the court revealed how the oral arguments would be handled, given the unprecedented step of conducting arguments in ten cases telephonically. While there will be no video, so thoughts of a “Hollywood Squares” setup of the justices remain just a vision in one’s head, the process is another difference from the normal one. The court announced:

“At 10 a.m., the Justices will enter the main conference call, and the Marshal of the Court… will cry the Court. The Chief Justice will call the first case, and he will acknowledge the first counsel to argue. Following the usual practice, the Court generally will not question lead counsel… during the first two minutes of argument…. At the end of this time, the Chief Justice will have the opportunity to ask questions. [T]he Associate Justices will then have the opportunity to ask questions in turn in order of seniority. If there is time remaining once all Justices have had the opportunity to question counsel, there may be additional questioning.”

One of the few powers that the chief justice has is a sort of super seniority. Unlike the normal free for all that occurs after the first two minutes, the questions will go in order of seniority, with Justice Clarence Thomas going after Roberts. Thomas rarely speaks from the bench, so it’s unknown if he will ask questions, verbally pass or remain silent. The process will be different for the justices and especially for the advocates, as the format is not something that anyone who has argued can attest. It will be interesting to learn what the court might adapt when we return to live argument. Unlike other federal courts, which have senior status, this might be the only instance where senior status is used when discussing the court.

No guns blazing

Last week, the court held, per curiam, that the challenge to a New York City rule regarding the transport of firearms was moot, as the state of New York and city changed their rules. Petitioners asserted the new rule still infringed their rights, but by a 6-3 vote, the court refused to substantively rule on its first gun’s rights case in a decade. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred, agreeing with Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent that Heller and McDonald have not been properly applied. Alito, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch and Thomas, dissented, arguing this was the first case the court took on gun’s rights since Heller and McDonald, and should have addressed.

Attorney General William Barr at it again

Recently, I wrote a blog post for Harvard Law & Policy Review, that like most states, the attorney general should be independent of the executive branch. Attorney General William Barr is just the latest example of the politically focused, president protecting attorney general. (Recall Eric Holder referring to himself as “wingman” to President Barack Obama. In my book, I wrote about Roger Taney and his memos as attorney general that were consistent with his later Court decision in Dred Scott.) But Barr has been referred to as the “most political attorney general we’ve ever had.” Last week, two instances showed perhaps support for that label.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty and posted a statement on Twitter and elsewhere taking full responsibility for his criminal conduct. Flynn has since tried to withdraw his plea, and deleted the tweet. Last week, Flynn’s new attorney suggested that Flynn was framed and that part of the pressure he received was that if he pleaded guilty, his son would not be charged, and also identified a “treasure trove” of evidence that the Federalist Society wrote about. (I do not practice criminal law so cannot opine, other than to have read or heard anecdotes about this type of pressure being put on people in criminal investigations. Criminal defense attorneys or prosecutors will have to weigh in). What is apparent that Barr has made it clear Flynn will suffer no harm and is not likely to be prosecuted again. As Renato Mariotti tweeted:

“Flynn isn’t the first person to plead guilty to a crime and then have second thoughts about that decision. Typically a defendant pays a stiff price at sentencing for failing to accept responsibility. But between Barr and Trump, it looks like Flynn won’t pay a price at all.”

In a second matter, Barr issued a memo on April 27, to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and all U.S. attorneys, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights.”

From reading this memo, it appears that Barr has “found religion” on civil rights, at least when it comes to “religious institution and religious believers.” Barr references that group as potentially discriminated against and also “discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy.” Barr asks U.S. attorneys to be on lookout for any “state or local ordinance” that “crosses the line from an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Some of us are old enough to remember a time (early April) when Barr sought to suspend constitutional rights for criminal defendants and detainees. Barr has made clear statements about his views on the Muslim ban and support for it, he has strongly advocated in many other areas of civil rights to attack those individuals’ rights. The memo has been attacked as being political and it appears addressed to the base. And one wonders if “religious believers” is a wide tent to include all religions, including Islam.