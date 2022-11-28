Each of the Supreme Court seats has a lineage of who has held it. Two seats, Nos. 5 and 7, were abolished, so there are a total of 10 associate justice seats currently accounted for.Justice Samuel Alito holds seat No. 8. Last week, it was revealed that he allegedly was engaged in a prior opinion leak. It appears, to paraphrase Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5,” “Anything fly, it’s all good, let [Alito] dump it…. A little bit of [Alito leak] in my life.”Is leaking a Hobby?Seat 8 counts among its justices John Campbell, who resigned …