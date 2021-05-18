The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that one insurer was entitled to seek subrogation from another insurer for defense and indemnity costs for a claim brought against their common insured, but that the subrogation action had to be dismissed because it was premature.The case is James River Insurance Co. v. Canal Insurance Co., No. 19-cv-5208, 2021 U.S. Dist. Lexis 74717 (N.D. Ill., April 19). The insurer seeking subrogation, James River, was represented by Clyde & Co. of Miami …