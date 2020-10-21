Two gun cases, a case that touches on issues related to abortion, a case addressing the defamation claims related to “Murder in the Park,” and much more were taken by the Illinois Supreme Court recently. The wider reaching social issues that typically characterize the docket of the U.S. Supreme Court are somewhat unusual for the state high court, but those cases should not obscure the very important civil procedure cases to be decided in the coming term.In Guns Save Life Inc., et al., v. Zahra Ali, the court will hear …