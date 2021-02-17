In a tacit, but clear, confirmation that there are fundamental and incurable flaws in remote jury trials, the Illinois Supreme Court in MR 30370, issued Feb. 11, forbade criminal matters to proceed to a remote jury trial even when the defendant has consented to such a trial. It is obviously necessary to ensure the propriety of the procedure to arrive at the imposition of the highest punishment the state can impose: deprivation of liberty. As seen last week in this space, it is hard enough to properly obtain a unanimous …