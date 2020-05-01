What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground? That was Neil Young’s compelling lyrical question about Allison Krause, one of four Kent State University students gunned down by the Ohio National Guard 50 years ago on May 4, 1970.

Revealing news footage immediately provoked many questions from a nation already weary from relentless conflict in Southeast Asia and anti-war demonstrations at home. Young wrote his edgy protest song “Ohio” after seeing published photos of the shootings. It was promptly recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on May 21 and released in June, a remarkable rush by the Atlantic label, unusual for a band with another record already charting (“Teach Your Children”).

“Music,” Plato said, “Gives a soul to the universe.” No wonder “Ohio” immediately gripped a movement and wouldn’t let go. President Richard Nixon was likely the root because of both the tragedy and the song, for on April 30, 1970, just days before Kent State, Nixon surprised America with an invasion of Cambodia that was a clear escalation of the Vietnam conflict. As a result, there were weekend demonstrations and civil unrest at Kent, Ohio, where the university campus ROTC building was set on fire. Martial law was declared at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4, overriding speech and assembly rights just as 100 National Guard troops were assigned to control and disperse crowds of a reported 1,000 student protestors and up to 2,500 onlookers.

After a campus skirmish of shouting, rock throwing and tear gas, the students began to disperse while the soldiers retreated up a small hill. Inexplicably, 28 of them spun around, kneeled or stood in formation, and opened fire back downhill toward the crowds, most of whom had been onlookers or merely heading to class. There were 67 shots fired over 13 seconds that left four students dead and nine more injured. Two of them, Jeffrey Miller and Allison Krause, were protestors, the other two were bystanders. At first there were lies: A sniper had been shooting at them. There was no sniper. Just a fragile, highly volatile situation that triggered a tragedy. Had they heard something or been ordered to fire? No one really knows.

John Filo, a 20-year-old journalism student with a camera, was in the midst of the melee and quickly blew through a full roll of film. Then he saw a female onlooker run to the aid of Jeffrey Miller, lying lifeless on the ground. Filo used his next to last frame to capture her sudden screams and anguish as she knelt and, just like that, his snapshot made its mark on history. Mary Ann Vecchio’s captured rage ran in Newsweek Magazine, won the Pulitzer Prize, and become one of the great photos of the era.

Right after the shootings, four million students went on strike and many universities were closed. At breakneck speed rocker Neil Young penned “Ohio” with its damning query about Allison Krause and the other victims.

Young’s haunting song was brilliantly conceived on many levels. It features a march-like military cadence, discordant drop-D tuning, and cryptic lyrics (“tin soldiers and Nixon coming.”) It is considered one of the best and most effective protest songs ever written and Young himself has called it is the best song he wrote with CSN&Y.

He may be right. “Ohio” is in the Grammy Hall of Fame, was named by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest songs of all time, and most importantly, it likely strengthened public disdain and opposition to the war.

Young’s effort was certainly not the only protest song, nor was it the first. The mid- to late 1960s saw many protest hits, some from Bob Dylan (“The Times They Are a-Changin,” 1964), Barry McGuire (“Eve of Destruction,” 1965), and John Lennon (“Revolution,” 1968). Lennon wrote the groundbreaking “Revolution” just over 50 years ago during the Beatles’ foray into India with the Maharishi. It debuted on the White album, where it was slower and more pensive, while the memorable hard-driving, distorted version was released as a single. “Revolution” was conceived in the style of Chuck Berry, who the Beatles admired, but its harsher voice comes from an innovative early use of guitar distortion that added an edgy sound and mimicked the turbulence of 1960s war, racial strife and political assassinations. The precise purpose of the song is still debated: it either stands for revolution or, as Lennon himself put it, evolution. Either way, it made a statement for change during a difficult, disturbing period of the ‘60s.

Some songs protested with questions. “Has anybody here seen my old friend Abraham?” was artist Dion’s pensive 1968 yearning for fallen heroes, “Abraham, Martin, and John” (Lincoln, King, and John Kennedy). Today there are marches, memes, speeches, attack comedians and a new emotional genre of protest called rap.

There is no shortage of statement songs in the tradition of artists like Lennon, Baez, Dylan, or Dion, but the nature of protest has changed. Bruce Springsteen is known for a number of political songs, none more moving than “Born in the USA.” Consider Lady Gaga, especially her “Born this Way,” “Angel Down,” and “Diamond Heart.” The works of Gaga and Springsteen are not precisely protest songs in the usual sense, they are more like statement songs about people, politics, and issues. And they pack a punch.

The power of Gaga and Springsteen did not happen overnight, it evolved from the early, more gentile efforts of protestors like Peter, Paul, and Mary, who released a plethora of lasting songs like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” (1962) and “Puff the Magic Dragon” (1963). By 1965, some songs were harsher in tone, like Barry McGuire’s foreboding “Eve of Destruction,” which still has plenty of poetic power. Its “handful of senators don’t pass legislation” lyrics were not written during the Obama, Trump or even Nixon years, they came in 1964 from P.F. Sloan, a 19-year-old who penned McGuire’s song to warn of war, destruction, and, somewhat presciently, Red China.

With America more divided over Vietnam, Lennon followed “Revolution” with a more laid back flower-child approach. His “Give Peace a Chance,” offered a simple slogan with a catchy guitar riff that resonated in 1969.

When the Ohio National Guard coldly shot into those students at Kent State, war protests reached a visual tipping point with the Pulitzer winning photo of Mary Ann Vecchio kneeling which, in turn, inspired Neil Young’s Nixon-shaming in “Ohio.” “We’re finally on our own,” Young hoped. He was profoundly prescient, for that may have been the song that ultimately led to the end of the Vietnam conflict. Its protest power was timely, urgent, and perfectly delivered.

Pete Seeger (“Where Have All the Flowers Gone”), Dylan (“The Times They Are A-Changin”), Joan Baez (“We Shall Overcome”), John Fogerty (“Fortunate Son”), Lennon, Dion, and so many more redefined the 1960s with moving, memorable music. To their credit, Baez, Fogerty, and Lady Gaga are still trying. Taylor Swift has recently raised her voice about voting and she does not hide her political preferences.

Has anyone seen my old friend Martin or John or Bobby? With all its angst and anger, American politics could use a cue from Plato. Perhaps we all need a renewed soul to grapple with the sudden discord brought on by a determined virus, economic shock and political tumult.