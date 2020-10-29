I have watched the real estate market closely since 1999. During that time, investors have found numerous ways to help people in financial trouble solve their problems. As a lawyer, I frequently recommend conventional sales, short sales, modifications, reverse mortgages and bankruptcy as viable alternatives for people struggling with real estate issues.In the early 2000s, I represented lenders who would take a second mortgage against properties where the first mortgage was delinquent or in foreclosure, would bring the …