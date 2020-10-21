The Illinois Bar Foundation hosted a series of online fundraising events last week in lieu of its annual black-tie gala to keep up its charitable work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Since the onset of the pandemic, the charitable arm of the Illinois State Bar Association continues its usual work, and issued grants to more than 60 attorneys and their families directly impacted by COVID-19 due to $125,000 in cy pres funds donated to the foundation through class-action suits settled this spring. The COVID-19 Lawyers Care Relief …