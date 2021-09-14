The Illinois Supreme Court will convene in person Tuesday in Springfield to begin hearing oral arguments for its September term. Oral arguments will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sept. 21-23 and will be livestreamed for public viewing. About four cases will be argued each day. The public is allowed to attend with social distancing observed.The docket contains a diverse mix of criminal and civil cases, including one concerning the nationally watched Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Oral …