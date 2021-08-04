In a highly watched ruling on vaccine mandates, Indiana University got the go-ahead to require most students and staff to get a COVID-19 jab before they show up on campus for the fall semester.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared on Monday that there is no fundamental right to refuse to be vaccinated. It declined to halt enforcement of the vaccine policy while eight students pursue a lawsuit alleging the conditions placed on attending classes violate their constitutional rights.The court wrote it assumes the …