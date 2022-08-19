A federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Whole Foods Market that alleged one of its private label rice pilafs deceives consumers about how much product is actually contained in the box.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois granted Whole Foods’ motion to dismiss claims Leroy Jacobs brought against the supermarket chain on his behalf and “all others similarly situated” in Illinois and 15 other states.Jacobs claims that Whole Foods’ Long …