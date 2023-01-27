Cook County Circuit Court personnel were told to leave the Daley Center at 3:30 p.m. Friday as the nation braced for the release of a police video showing Memphis police officers beating a Black man to death.The attack resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.“Due to the possibility of civil unrest with the release of the body cam video from Memphis, Tennessee the Chief Judge is requesting that all personnel working in the Daley Center sign out and …